Schon mal was von Neal Morse gehört? Listen online to Christian Music at its best.

Sometimes I feel I could stand

Man, I feel like I’m ten feet tall

But then it’s like I’m on trial and I’m guilty

I don’t know exactly what for

How I wish I could be relieved

Fall on God’s doorstep and be received

But it seems he doesn’t care for me anymore

So I’ll be on my way

Live from the cradle to the grave

On my own

Son you must understand

Why I would let you fall

It isn’t because I don’t love you

It’s not that I want you to crawl

But the silence between us has grown

And your towers have grown so tall

I let you choose, you have chosen

You don’t seem to want me at all

How I wish to be reconciled

That you would just love me with the heart of a child

But it seems you never want me around anymore

So you can have your way

Live from the cradle to the grave

Far from home

How I wish (Child how I love you)

I could be relieved (but you’re so far away)

Fall on God’s doorstep (Won’t you come home to me?)

And be received (I will give you my robe)

But it seems he doesn’t (clothe you in linen)

Care for me anymore (Son I want you to stay)

So I’ll be on my way (I’ll set you free)

Live from the cradle to the grave (How I long to be home)

How I wish (I’ve been alone)

To be reconciled (so very long)

That you would just love me (with a heart made of stone)

With the heart of a child (Can you dry all the tears?)

But it seems you never (I’ve held in my heart)

Want me around anymore

So you can have your way (I’ll be on my way)

Live from the cradle to the grave

Far from home

