Schon mal was von Neal Morse gehört? Listen online to Christian Music at its best.

Sometimes I don’t understand
Why I was born at all
When all that I do leaves me empty
Aching and longing for more
Sometimes I feel I could stand
Man, I feel like I’m ten feet tall
But then it’s like I’m on trial and I’m guilty
I don’t know exactly what for
How I wish I could be relieved
Fall on God’s doorstep and be received
But it seems he doesn’t care for me anymore
So I’ll be on my way
Live from the cradle to the grave
On my own
Son you must understand
Why I would let you fall
It isn’t because I don’t love you
It’s not that I want you to crawl
But the silence between us has grown
And your towers have grown so tall
I let you choose, you have chosen
You don’t seem to want me at all
How I wish to be reconciled
That you would just love me with the heart of a child
But it seems you never want me around anymore
So you can have your way
Live from the cradle to the grave
Far from home
How I wish (Child how I love you)
I could be relieved (but you’re so far away)
Fall on God’s doorstep (Won’t you come home to me?)
And be received (I will give you my robe)
But it seems he doesn’t (clothe you in linen)
Care for me anymore (Son I want you to stay)
So I’ll be on my way (I’ll set you free)
Live from the cradle to the grave (How I long to be home)
How I wish (I’ve been alone)
To be reconciled (so very long)
That you would just love me (with a heart made of stone)
With the heart of a child (Can you dry all the tears?)
But it seems you never (I’ve held in my heart)
Want me around anymore
So you can have your way (I’ll be on my way)
Live from the cradle to the grave
Far from home